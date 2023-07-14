San Francisco

Teamsters, city leaders rally against self-driving trucks in San Francisco

By Karson Wells

Teamsters and city leaders rallied against self-driving trucks outside San Francisco City Hall on Friday.

Assembly Bill 316 would regulate autonomous trucks over 10,000 pounds and would mandate, among other requirements that someone be in the truck while it's on public roads.

Several city supervisors and San Francisco Mayor London Breed also spoke at the rally.

The Department of Motor Vehicles doesn't currently allow trucks above that weight on public roads. But it is considering new regulations which would change that.

“I've driven trucks with new technology. it's not there,” said Patrick Ahern, a member of local teamsters 2785. “People are uncomfortable because they can see what these vehicles do just in test situations. And we want to make sure that it is safe for everybody."

Opponents of AB-316 argue that self-driving trucks are safer than human drivers.

