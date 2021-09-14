Air Quality

Air Quality Advisory Issued for Wednesday Due to Wildfire Smoke

By Bay City News

Wildfire smoke over the Bay Area.
NBC Bay Area

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Wednesday because smoke from wildfires across Northern California is expected to move into the region.

The air district has issued a series of the air quality advisories in recent weeks due to the wildfires burning, and said Wednesday's forecast is for hazy and smoky conditions in the North Bay especially. However, air quality is expected to not get bad enough to exceed federal health standards and prompt a Spare the Air alert and wood burning ban, according to the district.

Anyone who smells smoke is advised to stay inside with windows and doors closed, and to set their air conditioning and car vent systems to re-circulate air to prevent outside air from getting inside.

The latest air quality readings in the region can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.

This article tagged under:

Air QualityWildfire Smokebay area air qualitybay area air quality management district
