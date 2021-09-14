Air Quality Advisory Issued for Wednesday Due to Wildfire Smoke

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Wednesday because smoke from wildfires across Northern California is expected to move into the region.

The air district has issued a series of the air quality advisories in recent weeks due to the wildfires burning, and said Wednesday's forecast is for hazy and smoky conditions in the North Bay especially. However, air quality is expected to not get bad enough to exceed federal health standards and prompt a Spare the Air alert and wood burning ban, according to the district.

⚠️ Wildfires in northern California continue to produce smoke which is being transported southward towards the Bay Area and may cause hazy conditions Wednesday, especially in the North Bay. At surface level, onshore winds are expected to keep air quality in the Moderate category. pic.twitter.com/gly8s8ra5q — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) September 14, 2021

Anyone who smells smoke is advised to stay inside with windows and doors closed, and to set their air conditioning and car vent systems to re-circulate air to prevent outside air from getting inside.

The latest air quality readings in the region can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.