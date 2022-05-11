Alameda County Fentanyl Bust Results in 4 Arrests, Seizure of Drugs, $139K in Cash

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office capped off National Fentanyl Awareness Day on a high note Tuesday with a major bust.

Deputies and detectives seized 15 pounds of the opioid fentanyl, a kilogram (2.2 lbs) of heroin and $139,000 in cash from four suspects arrested in a car in a parking lot at McClymonds High School in West Oakland.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office emphasized that the incident has no connection to the school, but there will be additional charges against the unnamed suspects because they were within 1,000 feet of a school.

The bust comes days after the sheriff's office and other agencies of an Alameda County Narcotics Task Force seized a $4.2 million haul of illicit fentanyl in Oakland and Hayward. That bust involved multiple arrests after a months-long investigation.