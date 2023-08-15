Effort to recall Alameda County DA Pamela Price moves forward

The effort to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is moving forward.

Save Alameda for Everyone on Tuesday submitted 127 signatures to officially file a notice of intent to recall the district attorney.

Price, who also faces accusations of nepotism, is seven months into her tenure as the county district attorney. She ran on a platform to reform and transform the justice system, but critics accuse her of being soft on crime.

