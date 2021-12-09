Alameda County Water District to Consider Mandatory Restrictions

The Alameda County Water District on Thursday will consider declaring a drought emergency and issuing mandatory water use restrictions.

The district, which serves 84,000 customers in Fremont, Newark and Union City, says in 2022, demand for water is expected to exceed the water supply levels by 15%. A proposed ordinance would declare a water shortage emergency and get customers to reduce their water use by 15% through mandatory reductions.

The ordinance would limit irrigation to one day every other week in the winter, once a week in the spring and twice a week in the summer. It would ban hosing down sidewalks and other hard surfaces as well as prohibit draining and refilling of swimming pools.

Similar water use restrictions already have been issued in parts of Marin County, San Francisco and San Jose.

The Alameda County district is scheduled to hold a virtual public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday.