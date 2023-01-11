decision 2022

Alameda County Registrar to Recount November Election Races With Ranked-Choice Voting

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The question in Alameda County is what happens now?

The Board of Supervisors has directed the registrar to recount every November election with ranked-choice voting - that includes the Oakland mayoral and board of education races, as well as two elections in San Leandro even though all the race winners have already been certified.

But when and how it will happen seems to be a mystery.

Velena Jones has the details on what comes next in the video report above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Oakland 23 hours ago

Voters, Civil Rights Group Push for Recount in Oakland Mayoral Race

decision 2022 Jan 6

Several Alameda County Election Race Results May Need Recounts

This article tagged under:

decision 2022Alameda County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us