Alameda, Napa Counties Expected to Move Into Orange Tier for Reopening

By Bob Redell

COVID-19 restrictions are expected to loosen up this week in Napa and Alameda counties with those counties expected to move into the orange tier in the state's reopening guidance.

Among the biggest changes in the orange tier are indoor dining reopening at up to 50% capacity; bars can reopen outdoors only; gyms and fitness centers can reopen indoors at 25% capacity; and some offices can reopen with modifications.

The move would bring to six the number of Bay Area counties in the orange tier after Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties landed in orange earlier this month.

Sonoma, Solano and Contra Costa counties remain in the red tier.

