reopening the bay area

Alameda, Solano, Santa Cruz Counties Moved to Red Reopening Tier

By NBC Bay Area staff

An open sign at a business.
NBC Bay Area

California on Tuesday moved Alameda, Solano and Santa Cruz counties to the less-restrictive red reopening tier, allowing them to reopen indoor dining, movie theaters and gyms at limited capacity.

Solano and Santa Cruz counties said the red tier changes will take effect on Wednesday. It wasn't immediately clear when the changes will take effect in Alameda County.

The three local counties join Marin, Napa, San Mateo, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties in the red tier. Contra Costa and Sonoma counties remain in the most-restrictive purple tier.

Additional details to come. Stay tuned.

