President of Alameda County nonprofit swim team charged with embezzlement

By Virgil Aspen

An East Bay woman has been charged with three felony counts of embezzlement, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Sarah Lynn New, 45, is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from nonprofit swim team Alameda Gators, of which she was president.

If convicted, New faces up to nine years in prison, the DA's office said in a statement released on July 31.

"As the lead fiduciary of a community program, Ms. New's alleged conduct is a shocking
betrayal of the trust of the parents and children participating in this worthwhile activity," Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price said in a statement.

The swim team, whose website states that their aim is to "to develop the overall character, discipline in technical skills, and desire needed for each individual to maximize their potential," had support from both the Alameda Swimming Pools Association and USA Swimming, and served youths aged 5 to 18.

A lawyer representing New declined to discuss the case with NBC Bay Area.

NBC Bay Area was unable to reach a representative for the Alameda Gators swim team for comment.

