Family, Volunteers Search for Alexis Gabe's Cellphone, More Evidence in Oakley

The family of Alexis Gabe arranged a new search in Oakley Saturday, hoping to find evidence in the case.

The family isn’t giving up hope on finding answers and volunteers showed up, hoping to find clues including part of her cellphone.

Volunteers came to search with rakes, poles and even metal detectors.

“We need to just figure this out for the family, so they have closure. It's heartbreaking for our entire community,” said Christy Duran of Oakley.

Gwyn Gabe wants answers as his daughter Alexis Gabe disappeared in January.

“It’s tough, especially for my wife,” he said.

Police believe the 24-year-old was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones. Last month, he was shot and killed in a confrontation with police near Seattle. But she hasn’t been found. They hope to get information.

“We’re searching for the other half of Alexis’ cellphone, the phone screen was confirmed that it was hers and it had Marshall’s DNA on it,” Gwyn Gabe said.

Gwyn Gabe added that they believe that it may hold some answers.

“If they found the phone screen here, Then, the other parts will be here too. I’m pretty sure he walked here. This is the area where we found the phone screen and the phone case was found near his home,” he said.

Their map included key locations, and in a social media post, they said found some items that could be tied to the case and police have picked them up.

Investigators have also searched in Amador County. A note believed to be written by Jones had directions to Pioneer, California.

Meantime, there is still a $100,000 reward for information.

“We’re going to keep looking, of course, that’s most important that we find Alexis. That’s what’s most important,” Gwyn Gabe said.

