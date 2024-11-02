13 Alum Rock Union District schools face possible closure and consolidation

The Alum Rock Union School District in San Jose has named 13 schools in jeopardy of closing due to declining enrollment.

District officials said the goal is shut down eight of the listed schools and consolidate two other campuses after this school year.

Many families across the state are facing the same dilemma.

Both Oakland and San Francisco school districts are having internal battles over closing schools.

Also in San Jose, the Berryessa Union School District plans to close three campuses and Franklin-McKinley School District said at least five of its schools could be gone at the end of the school year.

"It's one of the most difficult decision that we've had to make," Franklin-McKinley School District Superintendent Juan Cruz said. "We know that schools are deeply rooted in community."

Cruz said his district just cannot keep up with declining enrollment and has lost 40% of its student body since 2011.

A declining birth rate and families leaving the Bay Area and state due to high cost of living are fueling the enrollment decline.

Some district may lease their closed schools to generate some revenue.

Parents said in the end no one will be happy with the final outcome.