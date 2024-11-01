Police nab suspect in ‘peeping' incident at San Jose school

A suspect tied to a trespassing and "peeping" incident at a San Jose school is in police custody, school officials said.

The incident was reported Monday at Bret Harte Middle School. Police said an investigation is ongoing and did not release any further information on Thursday.

"We're glad that the suspect is found," parent Tami Sell said.

Sell added she is gratified the way police, the school district, and neighbors responded to the incident.

"Very thankful to the neighbors in the community who shared their surveillance camera footage to help the police in their investigation," Sell said.

The San Jose Unified School District has scheduled a community meeting on Friday to discuss the incident and further security measures.