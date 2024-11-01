San Jose

Lockdown lifted at San Jose's Leland High School

By Stephen Ellison

Leland High School
Steve Field

Leland High School in San Jose was placed on lockdown for a brief time Friday morning, as police investigated a reported threat, according to the school district and SJPD.

The lockdown was lifted a short time later, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The South San Jose campus is located at 6677 Camden Ave. in the city's Almaden Valley neighborhood.

The San Jose Unified School District sent an email to parents notifying them of a "shelter in place" and saying all students are safe.

San Jose police responded to the campus and was "investigating a report of a threat," the department said on social media. There is no threat to public safety, they said.

No other details were immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us