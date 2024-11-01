Lockdown lifted at San Jose's Leland High School

Leland High School in San Jose was placed on lockdown for a brief time Friday morning, as police investigated a reported threat, according to the school district and SJPD.

The lockdown was lifted a short time later, police said.

The South San Jose campus is located at 6677 Camden Ave. in the city's Almaden Valley neighborhood.

The San Jose Unified School District sent an email to parents notifying them of a "shelter in place" and saying all students are safe.

San Jose police responded to the campus and was "investigating a report of a threat," the department said on social media. There is no threat to public safety, they said.

No other details were immediately available.