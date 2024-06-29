Vallejo

Amber Alert issued for abducted 14-day-old baby in Vallejo

By NBC Bay Area staff

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Saturday morning for an abducted 14-day-old child.

According to the CHP, 2-week-old Braxton Manning was abducted from Vallejo Thursday morning. They said the suspect is 28-year-old Valerie Manning.

Authorities said that Valerie Manning is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

CHP said the two were last seen around 3 a.m. Thursday morning in Vallejo. They added Valerie was seen driving a 1991 Black Isuzu Amigo with California license plate number “2ZRD090.”

Anyone who has seen the two is asked to call 911.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

