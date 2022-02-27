Amber Alert

Amber Alert Issued for 2-Year-Old Abducted in Sunnyvale

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are asking the public for help finding a brown 2008 Buick Enclave suspected to have been used in the abduction early Sunday of a 2-year-old boy in Sunnyvale.

The California Highway Patrol issued an amber alert for five counties -- Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Alameda -- on behalf of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety in a 5:14 a.m. tweet.

The alert reports that the child -- Jacob Jardine -- was in the vehicle when it was stolen by an unknown suspect at 3:51 a.m. in Sunnyvale.

The alert describes Jardine as about 3 feet tall, 25 pounds with red, curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

The stolen vehicle has unknown paper license plates from Georgia with a spare tire on the right front wheel, a headlight and tail light out on the left side, and with a blue "Baby on Board" sticker on the back window.

Anyone who sees this vehicle is advised to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Amber Alert
