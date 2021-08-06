Another COVID-19 Lockdown is Unlikely Despite Rising Case Rates

As people continue to recover from the 15-month COVID-19 lockdown, there are concerns another lockdown could be on the horizon as case rates spike.

But the state says that prospect is very unlikely. Here are some reasons why:

High vaccination rates mean fewer and less severe cases.

Universal mask mandates indoors mean fewer opportunities to spread the virus.

The overwhelming number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

