Another COVID-19 Lockdown is Unlikely Despite Rising Case Rates

As people continue to recover from the 15-month COVID-19 lockdown, there are concerns another lockdown could be on the horizon as case rates spike.

But the state says that prospect is very unlikely. Here are some reasons why:

  • High vaccination rates mean fewer and less severe cases.
  • Universal mask mandates indoors mean fewer opportunities to spread the virus.
  • The overwhelming number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Kris Sanchez has the full report in the video above.

