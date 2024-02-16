Antioch

Antioch library close until further notice due to danger from crime

By Bay City News

The Antioch Community Library is being closed because crime has made it too dangerous for users and staff, the Contra Costa County Library announced Friday.

The county library said it "has made this difficult decision after repeated dangerous incidents in the last few months that have threatened the safety and security of patrons and staff," according to a Facebook post.

"Beginning Saturday, February 17, 2024, the Antioch Library will be closed until further notice," the post said.

The library apologized for the lack of notice on the closure, "but the safety of our patrons and staff is a top priority."

The library said it is working on new security measures that will allow it to reopen as soon as possible.

"These will take some time to complete, and we do not have an estimated date for reopening," the library said.

People with books to return are asked to take them to the Prewett Library in the Antioch Community Center, Pittsburg Library or any other Contra Costa County Library.

"You may also hold onto your returns until after the Antioch Library reopens," the library said. "The Library will automatically extend the due dates on your materials."

