Antioch Mayor to Lead ‘Race Matters' Town Hall Amid Police Scandal

By Christie Smith

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe is set to lead a conversation about race and what it means in Contra Costa County on Wednesday night.

Among the things he's expecting to come up is the city's changing demographics.

“Today, we are the second most diverse city in the Bay Area and I don’t think we have talked about race we have had things happen nationally, we have had things happen here where people get fired up,” he said.

Right now, more than a dozen members of the police department are embroiled in a scandal, involving racist and homophobic texts shared between officers.

Delta Bay Community Church is hosting, and the conversation includes James Taylor, professor of politics and the University Of San Francisco.

Thorpe said it will give people a much-needed chance to speak out and weigh in.

“I think allow people to be heard and certainly talk about solutions and if there are things that pop up that are worth bringing back to council. I think that’s appropriate,” he said.

