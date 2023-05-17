Antioch Police Chief Holds Youth Town Hall

Antioch's police chief hosted a town hall Wednesday. This comes on the same day as interviews for an external investigation into racist misconduct by the police department began.

Antioch police chief Steven Ford has been answering tough questions about what happened with his department since the release of some disturbing text messages in April.

His audience during his town hall Wednesday was the youth at Genesis Church in Antioch.

The church asked NBC Bay Area not to show the youth, but they asked Chief Ford about why dozens of officers involved in violent, racist, homophobic and sexist text messages that began in 2019 were still on paid leave.

Gia Vang has more in the video above.