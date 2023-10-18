San Francisco police and secret service to discuss APEC security impacts

The San Francisco Police Department and the United States Secret Service will hold a joint news briefing Wednesday to discuss security during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit.

San Francisco is hosting APEC Economic Leaders' Week from Nov. 11 to 17. The APEC CEO Summit will be held from Nov. 14 to 16 at the Moscone Center.

Wednesday's briefing is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Check back on this page to watch a live stream.