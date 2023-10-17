Mayor Breed introduces ballot measure to ease restrictions on SFPD officers

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday announced proposed changes in public safety policies that she says will allow police officers to spend more time fighting crime.

During a news conference Tuesday, Breed announced the proposed changes in the form of a ballot measure slated for March.

Here’s what the mayor hopes voters will say yes to next spring:

Allow police to install and use surveillance cameras, drones, AI and other technology in their policing.

Change rules and polices that prevent SFPD officers from pursuing suspects and that force them to spend hours at their desks filing reports rather than out on the streets.

Reform the city’s police commission, which Breed says changes policies, issues conflicting policies and is not required to explore the costs of said policies nor account to the public.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"No more 'No you can’t, no you can’t, no you can’t.' Let’s get to a place of yes, so we can make our city safer," Breed said.

Breed said SFPD in partnership with community organizations like United Playaz and the Street Violence Intervention Program have reduced crime in the city and increased the number of crimes solved.

NBC Bay Area contacted the police commission and the ACLU of Northern California for their take on the proposed ballot measure but hadn't heard back as of early Tuesday afternoon.