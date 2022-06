A surfer on Monterey Bay suffered major injuries in an apparent shark attack Wednesday, according to a report from KSBW-TV.

Pacific Grove City Councilman Joe Amelia told the TV station a surfer was attacked at about 11 a.m. while in the water near Lovers Point.

The surfer suffered major injuries to the stomach and leg and was taken to the hospital, Amelia told KSBW.

The beach was closed until further notice, the TV station reported.