2 More Suspects Arrested in 2021 Fatal Beating Outside Hayward Laundromat

Two more suspects were arrested this month in connection with the gang-related beating death last year of a 25-year-old man outside a Hayward laundromat, police said Wednesday.

A total of six men are now in custody, suspected in the October death of Hayward resident Yeison Yonatan Toroc, authorities said.

Investigators said that Toroc and one of the suspects knew each other but had a falling out several years ago over a drug dispute.

Toroc had been standing outside Advantage Laundry at 422 West A St. about 12:23 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2021, when he was confronted by a group of men who threatened him and told him to leave the area, according to a probable cause statement.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Toroc was still standing in front of the laundromat about 6:34 p.m., when a tan Lincoln Navigator SUV headed south on South Garden Avenue stopped in front of the shopping center. Four suspects got out of the SUV and allegedly attacked Toroc, some of them punching him until he fell to the ground, according to police.

The victim was then stomped and kicked, police said, and one suspect allegedly hit him in the face and head with a beer bottle. Several witnesses were allegedly threatened by one of the suspects if they spoke to authorities about the attack.

Toroc was left on the sidewalk for about 15 minutes before anyone called for help, and officers said the victim was unconscious when they arrived about 6:50 p.m. He was hospitalized but later died.

Police said six suspects were sought in the case and that four were arrested on June 30: Cristian Inocencio, 19, of Fremont; Daniel Angulo-Armenta, 20, of Hayward; Jonathan Delacruz, 24, of Union City; and Kevin Gonzalez, 27, of Hayward.

A fifth suspect, 48-year-old Juan Navarro, of Hayward, was taken into custody on July 5.

The sixth suspect, 31-year-old Victor Lucero, of Oakland, was arrested on Wednesday, according to Hayward police.

The arrests were made as part of an operation involving police departments in Union City, Fremont, Oakland and San Leandro, according to a release from Hayward police.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Justin Green at (510) 293-7176.