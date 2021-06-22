As More Bay Area Restrictions are Eased, Concern Over COVID-19 Delta Variant Grows

A week after California fully reopened, more COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, mass vaccination sites are closing and public health orders are being phased out.

But there’s growing concern in the Bay Area and the state over the Delta variant, first identified in India. There have been 349 cases in California, or about 5% of all cases statewide, and the Delta variant represents about 7% of cases in Santa Clara and Sonoma counties.

While that doesn't seem to be a lot of cases overall, the concern is that the Delta variant is showing to transmit more easily among people who are unvaccinated, including children under 12 who are not yet eligible for a vaccine.

The U.S. surgeon general says that’s one more reason for adults to get vaccinated.

"When you're vaccinated, you serve as a wall, as a barrier to infection coming in," U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said.

Santa Clara County on Monday became the latest county to align with the state and will begin phasing out its local health order, including the requirement for employers to track employees’ vaccination status.

On Thursday, the Levi's Stadium mass vaccination site will close for good.