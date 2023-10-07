Attempted burglars ram car into Union City liquor store

Several men rammed a car into a liquor store in Union City early Saturday morning as part of a burglary attempt, according to a store employee.

The employee, Vishal Sharma, said three men backed the car into UC Liquor’s storefront at around 2:30 a.m.They then tried but failed to steal the store’s ATM, which was bolted to the floor.

After that, the group abandoned the car and left in another car.

Sharma said his parents own the store, and that the crime has left them shaken.

“We have to try and board this place up because someone could walk in and steal stuff,” Sharma said. “So I can’t go home now, and I can’t go to sleep. … It affects the business, it affects the community. It’s not a good feeling.”