1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Richmond

Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a smoke shop Friday night.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. at 23rd Street and Esmond Avenue.

Richmond police said three people were shot. One person was killed while the other two victims went to the hospital.

The other two victims' conditions are unknown at this time.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.