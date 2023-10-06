Richmond

1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Richmond

By NBC Bay Area staff

Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a smoke shop Friday night.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. at 23rd Street and Esmond Avenue.

Richmond police said three people were shot. One person was killed while the other two victims went to the hospital.

The other two victims' conditions are unknown at this time.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Richmond
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us