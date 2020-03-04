Sonoma County

Authorities in Sonoma County Search For Missing 9-Year-Old Boy

By Bay City News

Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy.

Santiago Barros was reported missing by his father at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Marty Lane in unincorporated Petaluma, sheriff's officials said.

Barros, last seen at 9:30 p.m. Monday, might be in the care of his mother, Autumn Stone, who sheriff's officials want to speak to. The county's search and rescue team is conducting an area search of Barros.

Per sheriff's officials, Barros was last seen wearing blue and green pajamas. He is 4 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 70 pounds with long blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Barros or Stone is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 707-565-2121.

