Bark and Meow Around the Block with Berkeley Humane

Join us on Saturday, September 7th for Berkeley Humane's biggest annual adopt-a-thon and family-friendly street fair! At the FREE to attend event you can expect:
Hundreds of adoptable animals from shelters and rescues throughout the Bay Area!
Live Music
Vendors providing food, beer and pet related goods
A Photobooth to capture memories with your future fur-ever friend!
A Plinko Board Game with the opportunity to win awesome prizes!
Stuffed Animal Adoptions for just $5.00—Every donation goes to support our shelter animals!
When: Saturday, September 7th from 10AM to 4PM
Where: Berkeley Humane (2700 9th St, Berkeley, CA 94710)
For more information, please click here