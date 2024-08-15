Bark and Meow Around the Block with Berkeley Humane

Join us on Saturday, September 7th for Berkeley Humane's biggest annual adopt-a-thon and family-friendly street fair! At the FREE to attend event you can expect:

Hundreds of adoptable animals from shelters and rescues throughout the Bay Area!

Live Music

Vendors providing food, beer and pet related goods

A Photobooth to capture memories with your future fur-ever friend!

A Plinko Board Game with the opportunity to win awesome prizes!

Stuffed Animal Adoptions for just $5.00—Every donation goes to support our shelter animals!

When: Saturday, September 7th from 10AM to 4PM​

Where: Berkeley Humane (2700 9th St, Berkeley, CA 94710)

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

​For more information, please click here