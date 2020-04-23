Bay Area transportation

BART Outlook Gloomy, Even Beyond Coronavirus Fallout

Despite $250M in stimulus funds, the transit agency says it's looking at $40M revenue loss by year's end

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Bay Area

BART officials Thursday morning released a rather dim outlook for the transit agency in the coronavirus crisis fallout and beyond.

The virus and resulting shelter-at-home order caused ridership to plunge dramatically, with fare revenue falling at a rate of about $9 million a week.

Even with $250 million in federal stimuluis funds expected, that would translate to about $40 million in lost revenue by year’s end, the agency said.

BART said it is holding down expenses and seeing funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with cleaning and rider notification efforts. But the long-term forecast is gloomy: lower ridership is on the horizon even after the shelter order is lifted because of high unemployment and telecommuting, BART officials said.

Meanwhile, for those still riding BART, they should remember to have a mask or other face covering at stations and on trains. Signs are posted, and each station is braodcasting annoucements oevr the public address system.

BART police are enforcing mandatory health orders regarding face coverings and social distancing in the counties the system serves.

BART officers will give verbal reminders as people enter the stations, and anyone who refuses to comply will be asked to leave.

Bay Area transportation
