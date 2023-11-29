BART riders, say farewell to paper tickets

BART riders had one last day Wednesday to use paper tickets on the transit system. On Thursday, BART officially goes paperless.

BART will move to a Clipper-only fare payment system. Clipper is available through Apple Pay and Google Pay; riders can get a new Clipper card on their phones for free, according to BART.

Funds added using Apple Pay and Google Pay are immediately available for use, the agency says.

"This change is occurring as BART begins to roll out new state of the art fare gates which will not accept paper tickets and as Clipper prepares for the launch of the next generation of Clipper," the agency said in a statement earlier this month.

Any remaining money on paper tickets can't be transferred to a Clipper card, but BART offers refunds for any paper ticket with more than $1 on it.

There's no deadline for requesting a refund, BART says.

Visit BART's website for more information.