Motorcyclist Ejected Onto BART Tracks From Collision, Hit by Train in Oakland

Police late Friday are investigating a death after a motorcyclist involved in a collision was ejected onto BART tracks in Oakland and hit by a train.
The incident sparked major delays on BART after service stopped in downtown Oakland in the following directions: Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco/Daly City/SFO.
AC Transit buses 6 and 18 between the MacArthur and 12th Street City Center BART stations is suggested as an option as of 4:45 p.m.
BART and Oakland police officers along with Oakland firefighters are on scene.
