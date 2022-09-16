bart

Motorcyclist Ejected Onto BART Tracks From Collision, Hit by Train in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of a BART train.
NBC Bay Area

Police late Friday are investigating a death after a motorcyclist involved in a collision was ejected onto BART tracks in Oakland and hit by a train.

The incident sparked major delays on BART after service stopped in downtown Oakland in the following directions: Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco/Daly City/SFO.

AC Transit buses 6 and 18 between the MacArthur and 12th Street City Center BART stations is suggested as an option as of 4:45 p.m.

BART and Oakland police officers along with Oakland firefighters are on scene.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

bartOakland
