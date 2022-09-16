Motorcyclist Ejected Onto BART Tracks From Collision, Hit by Train in Oakland

Police late Friday are investigating a death after a motorcyclist involved in a collision was ejected onto BART tracks in Oakland and hit by a train.

The incident sparked major delays on BART after service stopped in downtown Oakland in the following directions: Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco/Daly City/SFO.

The motorcyclist who landed on BART right-of-way was soon hit by a moving train.



BART PD and Oakland PD are working at the scene as they investigate this terrible tragedy.



Richmond- and Antioch-bound trains are running in limited capacity. (2/2) — BART (@SFBART) September 17, 2022

AC Transit buses 6 and 18 between the MacArthur and 12th Street City Center BART stations is suggested as an option as of 4:45 p.m.

BART and Oakland police officers along with Oakland firefighters are on scene.

