Bay Area Aloha Festival honor victims of Maui wildfires

The Bay Area Aloha Festival drew crowds to the San Mateo County Event Center Saturday. The festivities had music, food, and vendors for many to enjoy.

This year, the event began with a special tone.

“What we did on our opening prayer was a moment of silence to recognize the people who was impacted by the fires,” said Manley Bush, VP of the Pacific Islanders Cultural Association.

The devastating fires in Maui were on the minds of people attending the event. Brian Fisher stopped by the Hawaiian airlines area with supporting red cross efforts in mind.

“Trying to donate our miles anything we possibly can. Our hearts are with Lahaina and the rest of the Hawaiian Islands Anything we can do, anyone can do to be great help,” he said.

Others shared stories of their personal connection to the island.

“We have family my first cousins’ family that live there we were notified by them that they are safe. The fires got close to one of the homes but now they are safe and organizing to help those who are in need,” San Mateo resident James Catiggay said.

Some stopped a booth of the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce Of Northern California, where they pointed out a way to support. They also shared a message that the recovery will take time.

