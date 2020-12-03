Bay Area Braces for Potential Late-Season Fire Danger

It's December, but the Bay Area could soon be dealing with elevated fire danger.

A lack of rain, low humidity, dry vegetation and possible wind on the way has firefighters concerned.

"With these current conditions, if we figure in high winds, especially winds out of the north, we then will have a dangerous situation," Steve Hill with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

Gusty winds on Thursday fanned wildfires in Southern California.

"We want to avoid that happening here, but the conditions look like, at this point, that they will be ripe for heightened fire danger beginning on Sunday," Hill said.

Contra Costa County Fire is keeping its fire stations fully staffed and firefighters are ready to tackle whatever might break out in the coming days.

Wildfires are usually not on people's radars this time of year, but times are different.

"We ask all the residents of our district and in fact the entire region to be extremely cautious in all their outdoor activities and to report any fires immediately to 911," Hill said.