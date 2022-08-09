A recently released report listed some Bay Area cities as the most educated in the country.

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley ranked among the top 10 places in WalletHub's "2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America."

A new survey published this week names San Jose the top spot for millennials. Scott Budman reports.

The report based the rankings on factors such as percentage of high school diploma holders and percentage of associate's degree holders or college experienced adults.

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley area holds some of the highest percentage of associate's degree holders, according to the report.

Other areas of California ranked lower in the list of 150 cities:

2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

5. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

22. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

34. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

40. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

62. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

78. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

89. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

136. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

139. Fresno, CA

140. Salinas, CA

144. Stockton, CA

146. Modesto, CA

147. Bakersfield, CA

150. Visalia, CA