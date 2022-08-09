Education

Bay Area Cities Among Most Educated in U.S.: Report

South Bay cities ranked second on the list, while San Francisco and East Bay cities ranked fifth

By Elizabeth Campos

tlmd-stanford-university
NBC BAY AREA

A recently released report listed some Bay Area cities as the most educated in the country.

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley ranked among the top 10 places in WalletHub's "2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America."

A new survey published this week names San Jose the top spot for millennials. Scott Budman reports.

The report based the rankings on factors such as percentage of high school diploma holders and percentage of associate's degree holders or college experienced adults.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley area holds some of the highest percentage of associate's degree holders, according to the report.

Other areas of California ranked lower in the list of 150 cities:

2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

5. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

22. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

34. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

40. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

62. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

78. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

89. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

136. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

139. Fresno, CA

140. Salinas, CA

144. Stockton, CA

146. Modesto, CA

147. Bakersfield, CA

150. Visalia, CA

parenting Aug 3

These 11 U.S. Cities Give You the Best Chance to Earn More Money Than Your Parents

silicon valley pain index Jun 21

Annual Silicon Valley Pain Index Highlights Growing Wealth Inequality

This article tagged under:

EducationSan FranciscoSan JoseOaklandSanta Clara
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us