These Bay Area Cities Made US News & World Report's Best Places to Live in the US List

Two big cities in the Bay Area appear in the top 10 of U.S. News & World Report's Best Places to Live in the U.S. list for 2022-23

By Brendan Weber

File image of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco Bay.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Two Bay Area cities are among the best places to live in the United States, according to a new list from U.S. News & World Report.

San Jose checks in at No. 5 on the annual list, which pits the 150 most populous metro areas in the country against each other. San Francisco settled in at No. 10.

When putting together the list, U.S. News & World Report looked at factors such as affordability, desirability, quality of life and the area's job market.

Huntsville, Alabama, grabbed the top overall spot in the rankings. Colorado Springs, Colorado, came in second. Green Bay, Wisconsin, rounded out the top three.

San Jose was given an overall score of 6.7 out of 10. For reference, Huntsville's overall score was 7.0.

"Nicknamed the capital of Silicon Valley, San Jose is a diverse area with an innovative spirit," U.S. News & World Report stated, in part, in its description for the South Bay city. "While it has a distinct downtown, San Jose is a sprawling metro area that is as much defined by its suburban neighborhoods and large tech campuses as it is by the high-rises in its business district."

San Francisco also received an overall score of 6.7.

"San Franciscans are bound by a strong sense of pride in their region; despite the sky-high prices, many residents will tell you that they can't imagine living anywhere else," U.S. News & World Report stated in its blurb for the city.

A host of other California cities, including some more in the Bay Area, made the list, but they appear farther down in the rankings.

California cities named in U.S. News & World Report's Best Places to Live in the U.S. list

RankCity
5San Jose
10San Francisco
107San Diego
122Sacramento
126Santa Barbara
128Los Angeles
132Santa Rosa
141Fresno
142Vallejo and Fairfield
144Salinas
146Modesto
147Bakersfield
148Visalia
149Stockton

