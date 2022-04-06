San Francisco Tops List of Healthiest Cities in the Country: Report

A report recently released by WalletHub ranked the healthiest cities across the nation and a Bay Area city got the top spot.

San Francisco ranked #1 healthiest place to live in the United States, according to WalletHub.

The decision was made based on four key factors: health care, food, fitness and green space.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Location matters when it comes to health. Some places promote wellness by expanding access to nutritious food and recreational facilities," the report explained. "Others strive to keep healthcare costs affordable for everyone or keep parks clean and well-maintained." In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic played a big role in cities' health over the past two years.

The report shows San Francisco as one of the cities with most healthy restaurants, highest monthly cost of fitness-club membership and lowest percentage of adults not eating enough fruits or vegetables.

Experts say some important factors to choose when looking for a healthier city include access to medical care, space to get outside and exercise, green space and safe streets with sidewalks.

Other Bay Area cities that made the list, but at lower ranks, include Fremont, San Jose, Oakland and Santa Rosa.

California cities on the list include Huntington Beach, Los Angeles, Oceanside, Glendale, Long Beach, Anaheim, Chula Vista, Santa Ana, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Santa Clarita, San Bernardino and Riverside in Southern California.

From Central and Northern California, Ontario, Bakersfield, Stockton, Fresno, Modesto and Sacramento also made the list.

Click here to read the full report.