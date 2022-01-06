Bay Area Community, Lawmakers Remember Jan 6. Capitol Attack One Year Later

Dozens of people gathered in downtown Walnut Creek to remember the insurrection a year ago on Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers also spoke and shared their stories from that day. A day they describe with stories of terror and resilience.

On Thursday’s night event in Walnut Creek, the message went from voting rights to democracy.

“It’s a big reminder of how under attack our democracy is under these rightwing forces. As citizens, it’s our responsibility to pay attention and stand up," said Jamie Salcido of the Indivisible ReSisters Walnut Creek.

Earlier Thursday, President Joe Biden spoke in Statuary Hall.

“The pain and scars from that day run deep,” he said.

Thursday was a much different scene from a year ago, when the Capitol was filled with supporters of former president Donald Trump, as they were trying to stop the certification of Biden’s election victory.

Many Bay Area lawmakers were there including East Bay congressman Mark DeSaulnier, who took some pictures from his office window.

“I had people tell me, including friends that there was nothing there. I am astounded because I saw what happened. I lived it. I feared for my life,” he said.

Meanwhile, most Republicans skipped the commemorations in Washington D.C. Only Congresswoman Liz Cheney and former vice president Dick Cheney were there for a moment of silence.

