Bay Area community remembers Jimmy Carter

Community members in the Bay Area are remembering and mourning the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

The former president and lifelong humanitarian clearly made a lasting impression on the Bay Area.

John Constin Jr., owner of John's Grill’s in San Francisco, said that Carter’s first visit at the restaurant became one of his grandfather’s fondest memories. John's Grill also has lots of photos of local luminaries and national leaders like Carter.

"It was like this amazing moment in his life as a restaurateur to have a president up on the third level, on one of his campaign runs,” he said.

Carter visited San Francisco and the Bay Area several times after his presidency.

But people who know him very well say unlike other former presidents, he never made a really big deal about it." Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown said Carter would come to the Bay Area, usually on a mission to help build homes for Habitat for Humanity or to speak at events about humanitarian efforts.

Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, more than 20 years after he left office.

