Bay Area Counties Brace for Vaccine Shortage as State Eligibility Expands

Santa Clara County and other areas are ramping up for a big surge of people seeking COVID-19 vaccine shots, when residents 16 years and older are eligible on April 15.

But health officials are also dealing with the sudden drop in vaccine supply now that Johnson & Johnson has cut its nationwide delivery from about 5 million doses to just 700,000.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

It was sort of business as usual at the Levi’s Stadium vaccination site in Santa Clara Friday.

But what’s become even more irregular and unpredictable is the vaccine supply.

Congressman Ro Khanna came to the vaccination site as Santa Clara County workers and volunteers are in the midst of a strange dilemma, an expected surge of more people seeking vaccine shots while getting less vaccine overall.

“My understanding and belief is were going to see many more shots come in the next two to three weeks. It was a shortage situation two to three weeks ago but the situation is improving,” he said.

But the congressman acknowledges the Johnson and Johnson shortage is severe. Santa Clara County received more than 9,000 Johnson & Johnson shots last week and it will get less than 3,000 this time around.

Facebook is getting ready to set up a clinic on its site Saturday morning to assist the Ravenswood Family Health Center. Fortunately, it will administer Moderna shots since San Mateo County’s Johnson & Johnson supply went from 17,000 last week to just 500.

“This health center supports our vulnerable population near Campus. So, with the shortage of vaccines, we felt it was crucial for us to do our part and support their efforts,” said Facebook Public Policy Manager Ashley Quintana.

Facebook also has big plans to help Gov. Gavin Newsom and nonprofits set up clinics in Central and Southern California. But no matter where the sites are, progress still depends on the vaccine supply.