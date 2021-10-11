Halloween

Bay Area Gears Up for Halloween After Fauci Gives Green Light

Americans are expected to spend a record $10 billion on Halloween costumes and decorations this year.

By Marianne Favro

The nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is giving the green light for kids to trick or treat this Halloween after many missed out last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement has inspired many families in the Bay Area to go big this Halloween with displays and costumes.

Parents said they got peace of mind after getting the Halloween go-ahead from Fauci.

"I think particularly if you are vaccinated you can get out there and enjoy it," Fauci said. "This is a time children love."

San Jose parent Zaida Esquivel feels safe trick-or-treating because people in their neighborhood are "more mindful about being safe on Halloween."

Meanwhile, specialty stores selling Halloween displays and costumes are trying to meet the growing demands as more and more look to celebrate after missing out last year.

