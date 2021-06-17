Bay Area Heat Wave: What to Do for a Statewide Flex Alert

A statewide Flex Alert was issued for Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. as late-spring temperatures were expected to soar into the triple digits across much of the Bay Area and California.
Here's what to do during a Flex Alert to help ease the strain on the power grid:
- Turn off unnecessary lights and unplug unused items.
- Use major appliances before 3 p.m. and after 10 p.m.
- Set air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.
- Use fans and keep drapes drawn.
State officials say another Flex Alert could be issued Friday, but they weren't expected to know for sure until later Thursday.