Bay Area Heat Wave: What to Do for a Statewide Flex Alert

A statewide Flex Alert was issued for Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. as late-spring temperatures were expected to soar into the triple digits across much of the Bay Area and California.

Here's what to do during a Flex Alert to help ease the strain on the power grid:

Turn off unnecessary lights and unplug unused items.

Use major appliances before 3 p.m. and after 10 p.m.

Set air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.

Use fans and keep drapes drawn.

State officials say another Flex Alert could be issued Friday, but they weren't expected to know for sure until later Thursday.