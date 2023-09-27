Powerball

San Jose store sells 5/5 Powerball ticket worth $796K

By NBC Bay Area staff

A ticket matching the first five numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing was sold in San Jose -- worth nearly $800,000, according to the California Lottery.

The winning ticket worth $796,425 was sold at the Quik Stop at 5 Stewart Avenue in San Jose.

California Lottery officials posted on social media Wednesday night that there was no $850 million Powerball jackpot winner and it will increase to an estimated $925 million this weekend.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's draw were 1, 7, 46, 47, 63, and the Powerball 7.

