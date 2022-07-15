Sky-High Inflation Has Bay Area Residents Hoping to Hit the Jackpot

The Mega Million Jackpot is pushing toward half a billion dollars Friday and with sky-high inflation, and more people than ever struggling to make ends meet, everyone is dreaming big.

“This is the winning ticket,” said Joseph Habba, who bought $10 worth of lottery tickets hoping he’s got the right numbers to win $480 million.

“That’s what everybody’s dreaming for in the Bay Area, a house,” he said.

Bruce Bowman said he knows how he’d spend the money.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I’d probably have a heart attack if I hit that,” he said. “I have relatives, I’d help them out. I’d help myself out.”

Dhanashree Patel works at a gas station in Milpitas where they’ve had big winners before.

Still, she feels like more people might be holding back on buying lottery tickets these days because they have less money to spend on a multi-million dollar long shot.

But she encourages you to give Mega Millions a shot Friday night.

“It’s luck, only thing that’s free nowadays,” said Patel.

The last time someone hit the $400 million jackpot at that gas station was in 2014, the owner also earned a million dollars for selling the winning ticket.

Draw closes at 7:45 p.m.