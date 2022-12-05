List: Bay Area New Year's Eve 2023 Event Guide

The end of the year is just around the corner and cities across the Bay Area are ready to celebrate!

Here’s a list of events by region to ring in 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO

Sens 4 Embarcadero Center / San Francisco Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Speakeasy San Francisco New Year's Eve 2023 Cruise

Pier 40 / San Francisco Dec. 31, 7: 45 p.m. Under the Fireworks Cruise

Pier 3 / San Francisco Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Kaskade New Year’s Eve

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium / San Francisco Dec. 31, 8 p.m. 2023 San Francisco New Year’s Eve Party: Gatsby’s House

InterContinental Mark Hopkins / San Francisco Dec. 31, 9 p.m. MOANY San Francisco New Year’s Eve 2023

The Regency Ballroom / San Francisco Dec. 31, 9 p.m. International Ball: San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve Party

W Hotel / San Francisco Dec. 31, 9 p.m. The Midway SF Presents: Fresh Start 2023

900 Marin St. / San Francisco Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 1 San Francisco's Black & White Ball

SOUTH BAY

New Year's Eve Extravaganza VI

Marriott Hotel / Downtown San Jose Dec. 31, 8 p.m. An Epic New Year's Eve with Tortilla Soup!

Holiday Inn / San Jose Dec. 31, 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve 2023

EAST BAY

NEW YEARS EVE with Crawdad Republic, Of Shape and Sound, and Loren O

Almost Famous Wine Lounge / Livermore Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. USS Hornet New Year Eve Gala 2022

USS Hornet Museum / Alameda Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. New Year's Eve Party 2023 Gaucho Nightclub San Ramon

NORTH BAY

New Year's Eve Celebration 2023

Meritage Resort and Spa / Napa Dec. 31, 9 a.m. Napa Valley Railroad New Years Run

Napa Valley Wine Train / Napa Jan. 1, 3 p.m. 12th Annual New Years Eve Stand-up Comedy Showcase

Angelico Hall / San Rafael Dec. 31, 8 p.m. 'Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!' 2022: Charles M. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa

Charles M. Schulz Museum / Santa Rosa Dec. 31, 12 p.m. New Year’s Eve at the Empress Theatre with the Camp Jeff Band

