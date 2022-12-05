List: Bay Area New Year's Eve 2023 Event Guide

The end of the year is just around the corner and cities across the Bay Area are ready to celebrate!
Here’s a list of events by region to ring in 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO
- NYE 2023 Fireworks On the Embarcadero
Sens 4 Embarcadero Center / San Francisco
Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
- Speakeasy San Francisco New Year's Eve 2023 Cruise
Pier 40 / San Francisco
Dec. 31, 7: 45 p.m.
- Under the Fireworks Cruise
Pier 3 / San Francisco
Dec. 31, 7 p.m.
- Kaskade New Year’s Eve
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium / San Francisco
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
- 2023 San Francisco New Year’s Eve Party: Gatsby’s House
InterContinental Mark Hopkins / San Francisco
Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
- MOANY San Francisco New Year’s Eve 2023
The Regency Ballroom / San Francisco
Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
- International Ball: San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve Party
W Hotel / San Francisco
Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
- The Midway SF Presents: Fresh Start 2023
900 Marin St. / San Francisco
Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 1
- San Francisco's Black & White Ball
The Hibernia / San Francisco
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
SOUTH BAY
- New Year's Eve Extravaganza VI
Marriott Hotel / Downtown San Jose
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
- An Epic New Year's Eve with Tortilla Soup!
Holiday Inn / San Jose
Dec. 31, 7 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve 2023
Silicon Valley Capital Club / San Jose
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
EAST BAY
- NEW YEARS EVE with Crawdad Republic, Of Shape and Sound, and Loren O
Almost Famous Wine Lounge / Livermore
Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.
- USS Hornet New Year Eve Gala 2022
USS Hornet Museum / Alameda
Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.
- New Year's Eve Party 2023 Gaucho Nightclub San Ramon
Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse n Nightclub / San Ramon
Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
NORTH BAY
- New Year's Eve Celebration 2023
Meritage Resort and Spa / Napa
Dec. 31, 9 a.m.
- Napa Valley Railroad New Years Run
Napa Valley Wine Train / Napa
Jan. 1, 3 p.m.
- 12th Annual New Years Eve Stand-up Comedy Showcase
Angelico Hall / San Rafael
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
- 'Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!' 2022: Charles M. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa
Charles M. Schulz Museum / Santa Rosa
Dec. 31, 12 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve at the Empress Theatre with the Camp Jeff Band
Empress Theatre / Vallejo
Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
PENINSULA
- New Years Eve at Que Rico Nightclub
Maya Nightclub / Redwood City
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
- New Years Eve Carnival Party 2023
Marriott Hotel / San Mateo
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
