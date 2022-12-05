New Year's Eve

List: Bay Area New Year's Eve 2023 Event Guide

Here’s a list of events to ring in 2023

By NBC Bay Area staff

The end of the year is just around the corner and cities across the Bay Area are ready to celebrate!

Here’s a list of events by region to ring in 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO

  • NYE 2023 Fireworks On the Embarcadero
    Sens 4 Embarcadero Center / San Francisco
    Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
    More details
  • Speakeasy San Francisco New Year's Eve 2023 Cruise
    Pier 40 / San Francisco
    Dec. 31, 7: 45 p.m.
    More details
  • Under the Fireworks Cruise
    Pier 3 / San Francisco
    Dec. 31, 7 p.m.
    More details
  • Kaskade New Year’s Eve
    Bill Graham Civic Auditorium / San Francisco
    Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
    More details
  • 2023 San Francisco New Year’s Eve Party: Gatsby’s House
    InterContinental Mark Hopkins / San Francisco
    Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
    More details
  • MOANY San Francisco New Year’s Eve 2023
    The Regency Ballroom / San Francisco
    Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
    More details
  • International Ball: San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve Party
    W Hotel / San Francisco
    Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
    More details
  • The Midway SF Presents: Fresh Start 2023
    900 Marin St. / San Francisco
    Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 1
    More details
  • San Francisco's Black & White Ball
    The Hibernia / San Francisco
    Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
    More details
SOUTH BAY

  • New Year's Eve Extravaganza VI
    Marriott Hotel / Downtown San Jose
    Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
    More details
  • An Epic New Year's Eve with Tortilla Soup!
    Holiday Inn / San Jose
    Dec. 31, 7 p.m.
    More details
  • New Year’s Eve 2023
    Silicon Valley Capital Club / San Jose
    Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
    More details

EAST BAY

  • NEW YEARS EVE with Crawdad Republic, Of Shape and Sound, and Loren O
    Almost Famous Wine Lounge / Livermore
    Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.
    More details
  • USS Hornet New Year Eve Gala 2022
    USS Hornet Museum / Alameda
    Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.
    More details
  • New Year's Eve Party 2023 Gaucho Nightclub San Ramon
    Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse n Nightclub / San Ramon
    Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
    More details

NORTH BAY

  • New Year's Eve Celebration 2023
    Meritage Resort and Spa / Napa
    Dec. 31, 9 a.m.
    More details
  • Napa Valley Railroad New Years Run
    Napa Valley Wine Train / Napa
    Jan. 1, 3 p.m.
    More details
  • 12th Annual New Years Eve Stand-up Comedy Showcase
    Angelico Hall / San Rafael
    Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
    More details
  • 'Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!' 2022: Charles M. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa
    Charles M. Schulz Museum / Santa Rosa
    Dec. 31, 12 p.m.
    More details
  • New Year’s Eve at the Empress Theatre with the Camp Jeff Band
    Empress Theatre / Vallejo
    Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
    More details

PENINSULA

  • New Years Eve at Que Rico Nightclub
    Maya Nightclub / Redwood City
    Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
    More details
  • New Years Eve Carnival Party 2023 
    Marriott Hotel / San Mateo
    Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
    More details

