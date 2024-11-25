Bay Area nonprofit pushes to end youth homelessness

Bay Area nonprofit Turntable is trying to help young people stuck on the streets by providing them with one-stop shopping help for housing, therapy and support in finding a job.

"It’s easy to assume things are getting worse, but from what I’m seeing, it’s getting better when we continue to provide relationship based and holistic models where we don’t expect the young people to go from this service, go here, go there, or we don’t do that, go over here," CEO Robynne Jeisman said. "All those fragmented parts in the community just stresses the young person out and wears them down.”

According to the Public Policy Institute of California, the number of students in kindergarten through 12th grade without a place to live has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The number fell to around 3.7% during the pandemic but in 2022-23 bumped back up to 4.1%. That is just under 250,000 children.

