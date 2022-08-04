Bay Area Pet Owners Struggle to Find Appointments Amid Veterinarian Shortage

An unprecedented shortage in veterinary care is forcing many to go to extraordinary lengths to get emergency treatment.

Experts say the pandemic has led to an increase in pet adoption and vets simply can’t keep up with the surge in demand.

Kathleen Stafford is giving her dog Winnie a lot care after the 2 and a half year old French Bulldog nearly died when an afternoon of dog play that led to a spinal injury, requiring emergency surgery.

“You never think something like this dyer is going to happen to a two half-year-old dog, just playing in the backyard,” said Stafford.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stafford’s vet told her Winnie would need surgery right away to survive. The problem was that Winnie’s parents couldn’t find a neurologist to do the surgery anywhere close by.

“My husband and I were completely frantic," she said. "We were just like it was a human child, whatever it took we were going to do it. It was hard to see her in so much pain and not be able to do something about it"

After calling 30 vet hospitals across the state and in Oregon, Stafford said she managed to find a neurologist in Southern California, they got her there in the nick of time.

“We want to do everything we can for these animals and we feel very, very bad for the clients for the frustration and sometimes anger,” said Dr. Karl Jandrey with the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

Jandrey told NBC Bay Area Thursday that they are experiencing an unprecedented shortage in veterinary care. He added that a surge of people have adopted pets during the pandemic and clinics don’t have to staff to keep up.

“When the caregivers now have COVID or COVID spreads through a hospital, It can wipe out an entire hospital. There are hospitals in this area that have been closed two to four weeks because they had 80% percent of their staff out,” Jandrey said.

Jandrey added the bottleneck is likely not going to improve anytime soon. He urges pet parents to keep on top of preventive care and map out a plan in case of an emergency.

Stafford said that she is grateful her family found a surgeon and it cost them $14,000, but Winnie is expected to recover.

“She means the world to me. I have three grown sons, so she’s my daughter for sure. She’s my little girl. I would do it again tomorrow,” Stafford said.