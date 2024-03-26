Bay Area Proud

North Bay students amass more than 500 prom dresses, then open a store to give them away.

NBC Universal, Inc.

One year ago, at The Village at Corte Madera shopping center, Redwood High School student Olivia Vilanova was preparing to open the Student Leadership group’s first-ever Prom Boutique.

Hundreds of prom dresses had been collected over months. There were a variety of colors, styles, and sizes, but all with the same price tag: free.

Still, Vilanova was worried that perhaps word had not gotten out and no one would show up. She saw a line of people waiting outside but assumed they were headed to the nearby Apple Store.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Then, she opened the door.

“As soon as we opened our doors, tons of people, like at least 50 people, came rushing in the doors to get a dress,” Villanova said. “So that was such a special moment because it really made us feel like what we were doing was very needed and appreciated.”

Charlotte Lacy, a sophomore at Redwood High, joined the effort this spring after hearing about the boutique’s success last year. Aware of the growing demand, she knew they would need even more dresses.

Local

San Jose 2 hours ago

Thousands affected by power outage in San Jose

San Quentin State Prison 5 hours ago

California Department of Corrections to begin phasing out San Quentin death row

“We've been working on this for at least six months and spent like six hours a week putting this together,” Lacy said. 

The team pulled together donations of purses, jewelry, and more than 500 dresses from both the community and sponsors. Both Lacy and Villanova, both in the middle of preparing for their proms, understand first-hand just how expensive prom dresses can get.

“I feel like sometimes Marin is seen as very wealthy, and while yes it is, there's also families that are not able to afford prom, so just kind of helping those families out.”

The goal of the students is to eliminate financial barriers and ensure everyone can participate in the once-in-a-lifetime experience of prom. 

“Everybody can go, enjoy it, and feel confident in what they're wearing,” Lacy said. 

The Prom Boutique at The Village at Corte Madera is open Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30.

This article tagged under:

Bay Area Proud
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us