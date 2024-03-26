North Bay students amass more than 500 prom dresses, then open a store to give them away.

One year ago, at The Village at Corte Madera shopping center, Redwood High School student Olivia Vilanova was preparing to open the Student Leadership group’s first-ever Prom Boutique.

Hundreds of prom dresses had been collected over months. There were a variety of colors, styles, and sizes, but all with the same price tag: free.

Still, Vilanova was worried that perhaps word had not gotten out and no one would show up. She saw a line of people waiting outside but assumed they were headed to the nearby Apple Store.

Then, she opened the door.

“As soon as we opened our doors, tons of people, like at least 50 people, came rushing in the doors to get a dress,” Villanova said. “So that was such a special moment because it really made us feel like what we were doing was very needed and appreciated.”

Charlotte Lacy, a sophomore at Redwood High, joined the effort this spring after hearing about the boutique’s success last year. Aware of the growing demand, she knew they would need even more dresses.

“We've been working on this for at least six months and spent like six hours a week putting this together,” Lacy said.

The team pulled together donations of purses, jewelry, and more than 500 dresses from both the community and sponsors. Both Lacy and Villanova, both in the middle of preparing for their proms, understand first-hand just how expensive prom dresses can get.

“I feel like sometimes Marin is seen as very wealthy, and while yes it is, there's also families that are not able to afford prom, so just kind of helping those families out.”

The goal of the students is to eliminate financial barriers and ensure everyone can participate in the once-in-a-lifetime experience of prom.

“Everybody can go, enjoy it, and feel confident in what they're wearing,” Lacy said.

The Prom Boutique at The Village at Corte Madera is open Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30.