Students Working For Years To Honor Civil Rights Icon Finally Meet Their Hero
Deborah Carlino, a 5th-grade teacher at Martin Elementary School in South San Francisco, arrived Saturday night at the Sacramento State Student Union with 18 current and former students in tow.They were there to meet their hero. Maybe."We hope we get to meet her," Carlino said."Her" is Civil Rights icon Ruby Bridges. As a five-year-old in 1960, Bridges, escorted by federal agents, integrated New Orleans public schools.Carlino's students, for the past three years, have lead the movement for a "Ruby Bridges Walk To School Day" that has spread from their school, to their district, and now to their entire city. Their two remaining goals: go national and let Ruby know all about it. “Ruby resonates with these children because these children also have challenges. they have struggles,” Carlino said. But while Carlino and her students were set on meeting Bridges that Saturday evening during the Sacramento Region Martin Luther King Jr Celebration, where Bridges was to give the keynote address, Bridges had no idea they were coming, or that they had been advocating on her behalf for years.So, the Martin Elementary students huddled in the lobby to come up with a plan.Every student wore custom pins they made of Bridges for their “Ruby Bridges Walk To School Day” campaign.“I want everyone in there to wear the ruby pin and her to see this,” Carlino said.After buying up table space inside the student union with the help of donors and telling everyone in attendance of their plan, Bridges came out.The kids were eager to shower her with flowers and excitement along with the custom pins bearing her 5-year-old face.As it turned out, Bridges already heard the fifth grader’s story. She even asked them up on the stage where she spoke and took a group photo.“I’m in awe of all these hats and badges with my name on them,” Bridges said as the students surrounded her.