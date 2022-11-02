Bay Area Residents Hope Luck Is on Their Side Ahead of Powerball Drawing

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the jackpot has swelled to $1.2 billion.

At the Valley Convenient Mart in Martinez, customers are hoping for a supersized repeat of a recent win.

Last month, a customer at the convenience store purchased a Powerball ticket that netted $725,000. Since that winning ticket was sold, manager Shiva Shresta says business has picked up with customers hoping the lucky trend continues.

"Hopefully it increases my chances...have an upper hand on other people," Manuel Maldonado of Martinez said.

During Monday's Powerball drawing, Shresta said his store sold more than 300 Powerball tickets, doubling the amount from the previous week.

Some Powerball players are already making plans for what they'll do if they win the massive prize.

"I would love to give back to cancer research as well as just helping out the youth in our community and supporting them to achieve their goals," Chelsie Wilson of Martinez said.