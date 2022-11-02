Powerball

Bay Area Residents Hope Luck Is on Their Side Ahead of Powerball Drawing

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the jackpot has swelled to $1.2 billion.

At the Valley Convenient Mart in Martinez, customers are hoping for a supersized repeat of a recent win.

Last month, a customer at the convenience store purchased a Powerball ticket that netted $725,000. Since that winning ticket was sold, manager Shiva Shresta says business has picked up with customers hoping the lucky trend continues.

"Hopefully it increases my chances...have an upper hand on other people," Manuel Maldonado of Martinez said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

During Monday's Powerball drawing, Shresta said his store sold more than 300 Powerball tickets, doubling the amount from the previous week.

Powerball 13 hours ago

Matched 2 or 3 Numbers? Here's the Powerball Payout Breakdown for All Prize Levels

Powerball 10 hours ago

How NOT to Choose Your Numbers: 4th-Largest Lotto Jackpot Ever on Table Tonight

Some Powerball players are already making plans for what they'll do if they win the massive prize.

"I would love to give back to cancer research as well as just helping out the youth in our community and supporting them to achieve their goals," Chelsie Wilson of Martinez said.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us