Bay Area shoppers flock to malls for post-Christmas discounts, returns

By NBC Bay Area staff

Tuesday was a big day at Bay Area malls as shoppers took advantage of post-Christmas discounts.

Following a successful pre-Christmas shopping season, retailers upped the savings to try to lure shoppers back for another day.

Aside from buying new items, people were also making returns. According to the National Retail Federation, $173 billion worth of gifts will be returned.

